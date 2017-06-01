PICTURE(S) OF THE WEEK

6th Annual Waterford Truck & Motor Show 2017

Despite the inclement weather at the start of last weekend’s event, the 2017 running of the Waterford Truck & Motor Show at The Hub, Cillín Hill, Kilkenny was another great success.

The Show, jointly sponsored by Topaz (miles), Bridgestone and Dennison Trailers, attracted all the major brands in the commercial vehicle industry which was showcased alongside an extensive line-up of company and driver owned-trucks of all makes, age profiles and sizes, as well as a vast array of trade stands.

As a non-profit organisation, this year the organisers of the Waterford Truck & Motor Show 2017 commited proceeds from the event to a selection of charities both national and South-East region based, including Pieta House, Mental Health Awareness along with Alzheimer’s Ireland.

