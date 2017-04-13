PICTURES OF THE WEEK

Irish Awards for Peugeot/Citroen/Toyota & Nissan

The Citroën Dispatch, Peugeot Expert and Toyota Proace, the joint collaboration between the three light commercial vehicle brands has been voted Irish Van of the Year 2017 in association with Continental Tyres.

The award was voted upon by a jury of Ireland’s van journalists. Pictured at the presentation of the award were (l to r): Ian Corbett, Toyota Ireland; Chris Graham, Citroen & DS Ireland; Des Cannon, Peugeot Ireland / Gowan Distributors and Tom Dennigan of awards sponsor Continental Tyres.

Meanwhile, the Nissan Navara was named as Irish Pick-up of the Year 2017. Last year the Navara was honoured with the International Pick-up Award.

Pictured are (l to r): Dermot McDermott of Nissan Ireland and Tom Dennigan of awards sponsor Continental Tyres.