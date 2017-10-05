PICTURE OF THE WEEK

 

Fit for purpose Work Utility Vehicles from Club Car

Golfers will be familiar with Club Car, the world’s largest buggy manufacturer. Now the small-wheeled vehicle is broadening its portfolio aiming to cater for hotel, golf, commercial, business and personal use with the new Carryall ‘Fit-to-Task’ Series of pre-configured utility vehicles.

Each of the Fit-to-Task vehicles arrives configured with the equipment needed for a specific application, according to Pierre Lhernould, marketing leader for Club Car in Europe, Middle East and Africa: “Rather than buying generic utility vehicles and adding accessories or make-shift attachments, our customers can now order vehicles fully equipped for the task at hand.” 

The entire series will include 15 Carryall Fit-to-Task vehicles configurations. Purpose-built for work, they feature rustproof aluminum frames and boxes, suspension systems designed to carry loads. Two-wheel drive vehicles are available in gasoline or electric models. Electric models feature standard extended-range batteries and single-point watering systems.

The newest vehicle configurations include: 

  • Carryall 700 Food Service Vehicle
  • Carryall 500 Facilities Engineering Vehicle with Tool Boxes
  • Carryall 700 Housekeeping Vehicle
  • Transporter Ambulance
