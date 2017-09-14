Picture of the Week

Irish Ferries delegation at new vessel’s keel ceremony

Flensberg, Germany – A delegation of senior Irish Ferries officials attended the keel laying ceremony for its new €144 million, 55,000 tonnes cruise ferry being built there and due for delivery next Summer. The new vessel will be the largest and most luxurious ferry ever to sail on the Irish Sea. It will enter year-round service on the Dublin-Holyhead and Ireland-France routes.

On board, it will have space for 1,885 passengers and crew, 440 cabins including luxury suites with their own private balconies, and almost 3km of car deck space. Other facilities will include a Club Class lounge with direct passenger access from the car decks, á la carte and self-service restaurants, cinema, shopping mall, choice of bars and lounges, exclusive areas for freight drivers, and dedicated facilities for pets.

The delegation was led by Irish Ferries’ Managing Director, Andrew Sheen (centre right), and the group included David Ledwidge (left), Chief Financial Officer, Irish Continental Group Plc and Capt. Brian McKenna (right). With them is Rüdiger Fuchs (centre left), CEO of shipbuilders Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft.

In accordance with tradition on such occasions, Andrew Sheen presented the shipyard with a ceremonial coin, specially commissioned by Irish Ferries to mark the occasion, which was placed within the keel section to remain there throughout its construction, in order to bring good luck and calm seas for the vessel.