PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Volkswagen introduces Crafter California XXL Concept

  • Concept camper with a fixed high panoramic roof
  • Innovative interior architecture with a retracting shower room
  • Sleeping areas in the rear plus alcoves offer ample space for the whole family
  • The XXL is equipped with underfloor heating and all-wheel drive to make it suitable for year-round use
  • Many of the camper’s functions can be activated by App
  • California XXL has all-wheel drive & pneumatic suspension

 

The Volkswagen California has become the most popular camper van ever. With its pop-up roof it has became an icon for motoring globetrotters and camping enthusiasts. Now Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has taken the legendary concept of the California, applied it to the next size up in camper vans, refined it further, and come up with the California XXL Concept. It is based on the new award-winning Crafter, honoured with the prestigious International Van of the Year Award 2017, which is noted for its comfortable and safe handling, efficient engines and a wealth of driver assistance systems.

California XXL Concept was given its world premiere at this year’s ‘Caravan Salon Düsseldorf’ (26 August to 3 September 2017).

