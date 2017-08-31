PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Aug 31, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Big names confirmed for Truxx Factor 2017 at Rockingham!
The biggest names in the road transport and truck industry are now confirmed for a spectacular Truxx Factor show that takes place at Rockingham Motor Speedway on the weekend of 30 September to 1 October.
WABCO, the leading global supplier of commercial vehicle technologies, and Pertemps, one of the UK’s largest LGV training companies and recruitment companies, confirmed as Truxx Factor Show partners.
The nation’s largest and best-known fleet operators are also on-board for the two-day spectacular, which will include many vintage trucks. For real enthusiasts there will be classic tractors and a steam section where a specially themed ‘Transport Through the Ages’ feature will represent over 100 years of haulage.
Corby Radio has now joined forces with Truxx Factor to bring a whole new dimension to the festival.
There is plenty to do and see, according to Show organiser Steve Horne, with Monster Truck rides for adults, Remote Control Trucks, Mini Monster Truck rides for kids as well as Standard Truck and Race Truck Rides. There is even a Race Truck Simulator to test your driving ability on the circuit.
“Truxx Factor will also host the world-famous Ken Fox Wall of Death with Customised Hot Rods, Vans & Street Cars, American Cars & Pick-ups on display. There will be a Family Funfair and many children attractions indoor and outoor to make Truxx Factor a truly family friendly weekend,” he said.
Rockingham is set in 300 acres with 80 acres of all-weather outdoor and a vast indoor exhibition space. Further details on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram or visit www.truxxfactor.co.uk for further details. Truck entries are £30.00 for vintage and £39.00 for modern (plus booking fee) and public tickets which are £15.00 per day, £25.00 for the weekend visiting or £35.00 including camping in advance. Kids under 16 go free.
