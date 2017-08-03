PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Aug 03, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Daimler starts production of the world’s first series all-electric truck: FUSO eCanter
Last week FUSO truck parent Daimler marked the production of the FUSO eCanter in Europe – the world’s first series all-electric light-duty truck at its Tramagal plant in Portugal. The first customer vehicle handovers of the eCanter are to be delivered within the upcoming months. According to FUSO’s Irish importers, Mitsubishi Motors Ireland, the launch of the FUSO eCanter for the Irish market is expected in 2019.
At the special event held to mark the occasion Marc Llistosella, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks Asia said: “With start of production of the eCanter, we become the first global manufacturer to produce an all-electric truck in series. From now on we can address the growing demand for locally emission free delivery trucks in Mega-Cities. We already received the first customer orders and will mark the global launch of this truck in one of the most iconic Mega-Cities, in New York, this September. Our Portuguese plant does not only produce the trucks for Europe and the USA, we also benefit from a close cooperation with the authorities in Portugal and Lisbon testing the trucks there since 2014.”
Aug 03, 2017 0
Aug 03, 2017 0
Aug 03, 2017 0
Aug 03, 2017 0
Aug 03, 2017 0
Jul 27, 2017 0
Jul 27, 2017 0
Jul 27, 2017 0
Jul 27, 2017 0
Jul 27, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0Introduction of Euro VI emissions standards for nationally...
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Jul 26, 2017 0Mercedes-Benz chose Belgium as the venue to launch a...
Jul 26, 2017 0The arrival of the first right hand drive (RHD) 7900e full...
Jul 26, 2017 0VDL has been manufacturing the CITEA city bus for many...
Jul 26, 2017 0Mercedes-Benz Coach Sales at EvoBus (UK) has supplied the...
Jul 26, 2017 0Award winning operator, Matthews Coach Hire, has recently...
Aug 03, 2017 0Kerrigan Mechanical (Athboy, County Westmeath) is one of...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Jul 01, 2017 0The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year...
Jul 01, 2017 0Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...