PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Daimler starts production of the world’s first series all-electric truck: FUSO eCanter

Last week FUSO truck parent Daimler marked the production of the FUSO eCanter in Europe – the world’s first series all-electric light-duty truck at its Tramagal plant in Portugal. The first customer vehicle handovers of the eCanter are to be delivered within the upcoming months. According to FUSO’s Irish importers, Mitsubishi Motors Ireland, the launch of the FUSO eCanter for the Irish market is expected in 2019.

At the special event held to mark the occasion Marc Llistosella, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks Asia said: “With start of production of the eCanter, we become the first global manufacturer to produce an all-electric truck in series. From now on we can address the growing demand for locally emission free delivery trucks in Mega-Cities. We already received the first customer orders and will mark the global launch of this truck in one of the most iconic Mega-Cities, in New York, this September. Our Portuguese plant does not only produce the trucks for Europe and the USA, we also benefit from a close cooperation with the authorities in Portugal and Lisbon testing the trucks there since 2014.”