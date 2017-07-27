PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Jul 27, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Scenic Carlingford Ferry makes its Maiden Voyage
This week the Scenic Carlingford Ferry made its maiden cross-Border voyage from Greencastle, County Down to Greenore in County Louth, marking a significant milestone in the development of a project that has been an aspiration for almost 50 years.
The launch of the transformational service is the result of a €10 million/£8.8 million investment by Frazer Ferries Group, Limerick which included the construction of bespoke terminals at Greencastle and Greenore as well as investment in expert navigation equipment and a state-of the-art 44 car-vessel.
The crossing will take 15 to 20 minutes, taking the 1 mile journey by Ferry will save passengers almost 35 miles and up to 90 minutes by road.
Speaking from the Ferry on its first passenger sailing, Paul O’Sullivan, Founder and Managing Director of Scenic Carlingford Ferry said: “Carlingford Lough is located midway between the two major population centres of Dublin and Belfast. This corridor encompasses a resident population of almost 2.2 million people. Scenic Carlingford Ferry will act as a catalyst for economic development in the South Down/North Louth region, and will become an essential infrastructural link which will stimulate economic growth in a range of sectors, including the tourism industry.”
Chief Executive of Scenic Carlingford Ferry, Pamela Houston added, “Thanks to the experience of our Crew, engineering teams and our marine contractors, L&M Keating Limited along with the amazing support from regulatory bodies, Greenore Port, Warrenpoint Harbour Authority and Carlingford Lough Pilots, we are delighted to have a beautiful new travelling experience open for business. We look forward to welcoming you onboard.”
