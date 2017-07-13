PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Jul 13, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Stunning new Volvo VNL series for North American market
Volvo Trucks North America has just revealed the new Volvo VNL series, which clearly demonstrates the ongoing modernization of truck design and innovation.
With a strong European influence, the latest VNL is available in several configurations, including an all-new, 70-inch sleeper cab.
“The new Volvo VNL builds on our long-standing commitment to deliver the safest, most comfortable and most efficient long-haul truck on the market,” explained Göran Nyberg, President of Volvo Trucks North America, and formerly MD at Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland. “Infused with new innovations and technologies, we’re proud to expand upon that commitment to our current and future customers with this new design.”
Designers of the new Volvo VNL combined elements of Volvo’s global design theme with dynamic new features such as swept back headlights, including signature Volvo daytime running lights that frame a bold new Volvo grille and bonnet. Airflow up and around the cab has also been improved with new chassis and roof fairings.
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0Introduction of Euro VI emissions standards for nationally...
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Jun 06, 2017 0Madrid, 1 June 2017.- Having received the visit of 10,041...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Jul 01, 2017 0The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year...
Jul 01, 2017 0Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...