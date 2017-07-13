PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Stunning new Volvo VNL series for North American market

Volvo Trucks North America has just revealed the new Volvo VNL series, which clearly demonstrates the ongoing modernization of truck design and innovation.

With a strong European influence, the latest VNL is available in several configurations, including an all-new, 70-inch sleeper cab.

“The new Volvo VNL builds on our long-standing commitment to deliver the safest, most comfortable and most efficient long-haul truck on the market,” explained Göran Nyberg, President of Volvo Trucks North America, and formerly MD at Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland. “Infused with new innovations and technologies, we’re proud to expand upon that commitment to our current and future customers with this new design.”

Designers of the new Volvo VNL combined elements of Volvo’s global design theme with dynamic new features such as swept back headlights, including signature Volvo daytime running lights that frame a bold new Volvo grille and bonnet. Airflow up and around the cab has also been improved with new chassis and roof fairings.