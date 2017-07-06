Picture of the Week

Fleet Transport Irish Truck of the Year 2018 Test Trials

Now in its 15th year, the exercise to select Irish Truck of the Year got underway this week from its usual base at the Johnstown Estate, Enfield, County Meath.

In all, fourteen different trucks from seven brands were in contention for two major awards – Irish Fleet Truck of the Year and Irish Construction Truck of the Year with these category winners vying for the overall prestigious title Fleet Transport Irish Truck of the Year 2018.

Organised by Fleet Transport magazine, the expert judging panel looked to each truck for a number of features such as external/internal design and style, driveline, safety, comfort and technical innovation.

Following a test drive programme both on-road and on-site at a local quarry, the points were then allocated for each truck with the winners to be announced at the forthcoming Fleet Transport Awards Gala Dinner at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin on 28 September.

The following trucks were in contention for the competition:

HEAVY-DUTY F LEET TRACTOR-UNIT S

IVECO STRALIS AS440S48 6×2

MAN TGX 26.500

MERCEDES-BENZ ACTROS 1843LS

RENAULT TRUCKS T520

SCANIA S580 6×2/4

VOLVO TRUCKS FH.500

CONSTRUCTION Truck of the Year 2018

DAF CF.440

IVECO TRAKKER 340

MAN TGS 35.400

MERCEDES-BENZ AROCS 3240K

RENAULT TRUCKS C430

RENAULT TRUCKS K480

VOLVO TRUCKS FM.450

VOLVO TRUCKS FMX.420