PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Football versus Rugby in the Fiat Fullback Challenge

Fiat Professional gathered together some of the finest fullbacks that the British Isles and Ireland has ever produced to answer the age-old question – which sport is better: football or rugby? Danny Mills (England) and Jackie McNamara (Scotland) made up Team Football, while ex-Lions fullbacks Geordan Murphy (Ireland) and Lee Byrne (Wales) represented Team Rugby.

Challenge One

The two teams faced each other in a series of unique challenges incorporating the new Fiat Fullback. Challenge one involved the two teams pulling the new Fiat Fullback, World’s Strongest Man-style, as far as they could in 15 seconds in a best of three format. Team Football took Team Rugby by surprise in round one, storming to a convincing win, despite an obvious size disadvantage. However, Team Rugby reasserted themselves, narrowly winning rounds two and three to emerge victorious from the first challenge.

Challenge Two

Challenge two tested accuracy, and required the teams to strike footballs through the back doors of a moving Fiat Professional Talento van, with two rounds of ten strikes. Despite their obvious advantage, Team Football struggled, losing round one 3-2 to Team Rugby. They levelled the scores in round two winning 2-1 to send it to a ‘sudden death’ round. Danny Mills eventually hit the winning shot for Team Football, bouncing the ball into the back of the Fiat Professional Talento.

Challenge Three

Challenge three was a test of versatility to confirm how each team would fare at the other’s sport. Team Football had to individually catch three high kicks with a rugby ball, as if they were claiming an up and under, while Team Rugby had to control a football kicked high into the air with their feet. Points were awarded for technique and flair. Team Football emerged victorious following some textbook high ball catches from Danny Mills, meaning they claimed the overall challenge victory and bragging rights over their rugby counterparts.