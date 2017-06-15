PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Jun 15, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
140 Tonnes from Kilnhurst to Immingham
With 140 tonnes of deaerator vessel destined for Immingham Dock, South Yorkshire’s Charles Thompson Ltd appointed Collett & Sons to facilitate the route planning, transport and port agency services for the cumbersome 28m long cargo.
The meticulous planning identified extensive street furniture modifications and removals which would be required to ensure that the 28.3m (L) x 5.64m (W) x 5.65m (H) cargo could safely navigate the 112 mile route from factory to portside. This included the removal of gates, sign posts, traffic lights and bollards, the ramping of curbs and the partial surfacing of a roundabout. Tree pruning would also be an essential part of the preliminary preparations, ahead of the transport project taking place with numerous sections pre-trimmed to a height of 6.8m, to ensure the loaded vehicle could pass unimpeded.
With the street furniture removed and the foliage trimmed, the next challenge would be the power cables along the route. The 6.7m loaded height of the vehicle would not be able to safely pass under each cable and as a result Western Power, National Grid and Northern Power Grid agreed that during the transport there would be ten separate power outages in place.
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 11, 2017 0
Jun 08, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 11, 2017 0
Jun 08, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Jun 06, 2017 0Madrid, 1 June 2017.- Having received the visit of 10,041...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Dec 06, 2015 0The latest quarterly iShip Index, published by the Irish...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...