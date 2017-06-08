Picture of the Week

Jun 08, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Truxx Factor shakes Santa Pod!
Truxx Factor 2017 got off to a roaring start when it moved its truck festival type event to Santa Pod Raceway, the fastest race track in the UK. Race trucks and standard trucks ran the famous quarter mile as the feature of the all action weekend.
With the organiser’s success of the previous two Truck Festivals held at Silverstone, the recipe for combining a race event with a festival of trucking clearly marked out Truxx Factor’s future going forward.
While the racing took centre stage on the track, a full day of activities took place in the Live Arena to entertain the thousands of families that visited the event.
Part of a Truxx Factor event is the Truck Show and the vehicles exhibited certainly did not disappoint with a range of Light Commercial, Working Rigids, Working Artics, Customised, plus Restored and Vintage category entries. The Show Truck Village was joined by modern and vintage tractors with a fine display of Steam Engines and Rollers to add a certain flavour normally found at a country fair. “The mix was great with everyone getting into the spirit to create a friendly atmosphere of something just that little bit different from the norm making it an event for all the family,” explained Steve Horne, Truxx Factor organiser.
“Our next event is “Truxx Factor @ Rockingham Motor Speedway”, scheduled for 30 September/1 October which is another new venue for 2017 to host this unique trucking weekend.”
Further details can be found at www.truxxfactor.co.uk
