Picture of the Week

May 18, 2017
TITAN containers choose SDC’s tri-axle platform trailers
Global container provider Titan has received a new batch of extending platform trailers from SDC, which joined its Irish fleet for transporting containers.
Headquartered in Denmark with over 200 offices worldwide, Titan has a long history of working with land based and more recently the offshore wind segment. While its core business is ISO container rental and sales, the privately-owned company has expanded to include worldwide deliveries of DNV containers to the offshore industry, temperature controlled storage solutions, self-storage solutions and crane services.
The extending platform trailers from SDC have a front lift axle and two hydraulically-operated steering axles for maximum manoeuvrability when transporting ISO containers and specialist wind farm equipment in off road environments. A high 5th wheel height of 1300mm and short kingpin to the front of the trailer allow a truck mounted crane to be used for efficient loading and off-loading of containers, while bespoke features including fitted toolboxes and ladder storage provide maximum usage of the trailer while in operation.
Load security is provided with multiple lashing options, including lashing rings at deck level and to the underside of socket bolsters to allow lashing of differing load types.
The cobalt blue chassis carries Titan’s yellow branding on the side skirts and rear, which seamlessly matches with its Volvo FH.540 Globetrotter XL tandem drive tractor-units, fitted with a 75 t/m Cormach crane. The operator currently has 15 Volvo, DAF and Mercedes-Benz trucks in use across Europe.
