Picture of the Week

Valkenburg, Netherlands: New DAF XF & CF Series – on the road!

Following the introduction of the latest generation of the XF & CF Series at the recent CV Show in Birmingham, DAF Trucks has began the initial evaluation programme for the International Press in the hilly southern region of the Netherlands.

Transport efficiency and driver comfort are just two elements to the fore with these new trucks. Engine innovations, new drivelines and aerodynamic improvements have resulted in achieving an estimated 7% lower fuel consumption. In addition, their updated exterior and interior enhancements offer further appeal and driving pleasure.

Full report on the first drives will feature in the next edition of Fleet Transport.