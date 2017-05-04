Picture of the Week

ALONE, BUMBLEance, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland & Irish Autism Action nominated as Top Oil’s chosen charities

Top Oil, the well-known family owned home heating and fuel business, has announced a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for the company and has nominated four worthy charities to support throughout the year.

Top Oil employees were asked to nominate charities in each region to support as part of the new CSR initiative. As a result of this process, the following charities were chosen for the 2017/2018 Top Oil CSR programme: ALONE (Dublin); Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (North East); Irish Autism Action (West); BUMBLEance (South). Top Oil’s national CSR programme will run from April 2017 until April 2018.

Each charity will receive support from Top Oil in the form of fundraising initiatives coordinated in each region. In addition, Top Oil employees will act as volunteers and donate their time during the year to support the CSR programmes across the country, and a national volunteer day is also planned for the summer.

In addition to the four nominated charities, Top Oil will continue its national partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland.

Pictured are (L-R) Tony Heffernan, BUMBLEance; Brian Murnane, CEO Irish Autism Action; Gerard Boylan, CEO Top Oil; Sean Moynihan, CEO ALONE; Fergal Smyth, Cystic Fibrosis and Eddie McGuinness, BUMBLEance.