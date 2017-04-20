PICTURE OF THE WEEK

New HQ for Emerald Truck & Van in Ballymount

Iveco Commercial Vehicle dealer Emerald Truck & Van has moved into its new Sales & Service facility at Ballymount Industrial Estate, Dublin.

2017 marks the third year in business for Emerald Truck & Van. “In the past few years, our customers have seen us go from strength to strength. Due to our growing success, we have decided to move to a new site. The new facility will offer us a bigger and better facility for our parts and service departments, in turn giving our valued customers a better experience. We are very excited for the change and we hope our present and past customers will be too!” commented Frank Scanlon, General Manager, Emerald Truck & Van.

Emerald Truck & Van’s new address is M50 Business Park, Ballymount Avenue, Ballymount, Dublin 12