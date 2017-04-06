Picture of the Week

 

Well, actually a picture of the video shoot to promote the forthcoming Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference on 9 May at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin, co-sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland & Iveco.

 

 

Pictured is Martin Flach, Product Director, Iveco UK & Ireland who features prominently in the above video.

To register for the Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference please email events@fleet.ie or call Anne Marie on 086 1451330.

Register now for Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference

 

