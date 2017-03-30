Picture of the week

Tata Motors’ all-new powerful 1000 hp PRIMA Race Truck

Mumbai, India: Entering season four of the T1 PRIMA Truck Racing Championship Tata Motors showcased an all-new powerful 1000 horsepower T1 PRIMA race truck in New Dehli.

Built by UK company Cherwell Trucks Ltd, it is similar to race trucks that compete under the broad umbrella of the FIA in the British Championship and in Europe, the debutant T1 race truck examples the capability and flexibility of Tata Motors next-generation World Truck, the Tata PRIMA.

The 12-litre ISGe engine of the all-new 1000 hp T1 race truck has been developed in collaboration with Cummins Inc. to deliver unmatched power and acceleration of 0-160 km/hour within 10 seconds and a torque of 3500 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm. It is mounted in the center of the chassis for equal weight distribution, with enhanced fuel delivery and air flow, producing 1040 hpP @ 2600 rpm. The power is managed by an all-new ZF 16-speed gear box, making it fastest race truck developed by Tata Motors.

Speaking at the occasion, Ravindra Pisharody, Executive Director – Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “After having hosted three successive T1 seasons, we at Tata Motors are happy to announce our next big innovation in the form of the 1000 hp T1 PRIMA race truck. Built with specifications similar to that of trucks that race globally, the vehicle was developed in a record time 12 months – a demonstration of teamwork, speed and capability. With this new track based machine, we’ve proved time and again to showcase a distinctive partnership between sporting and technological excellence for the Tata Motors brand.”

Season 4 will also see accomplished racers from FIA’s European Truck Racing Championship (ETRC) competing in the championship for the very first time.