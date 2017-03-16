Picture of the Week

Scan as far as you see with Dixon’s new Scania fleet!

Dixon International Transport, Swords, County Dublin has taken delivery of 32 new Scania trucks from McElvaney Motors, Dublin.

The impressive line-up consists of thirty new Scania R450 Toplines and two new S450 Highline flagship models, the reigning International Truck of the Year 2017.

“The order reflects Dixon’s commitment to run a modern and fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly fleet,” commented Adrian McElvaney, MD, McElvaney Motors on the completion of the deal.

“The delivery has been well received by the Dixon drivers and competition to drive one of the 171 reg Scanias is fierce,” he added.

Dixon International Transport is a multi-award winning road transport and logistics company having won Fleet Transport International Haulier of the Year (twice) and Irish Haulier of the Year awards in recent years.