Picture of the Week

Camera – Lights – Action!
Martin Flach, Alternative Fuels Director, Iveco UK & Ireland is captured being filmed for a special video to promote the forthcoming Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Conference on Tuesday 9 May at Citywest Hotel, Dublin.
He is pictured alongside the new Iveco Stralis NP with 400 hp and 12-speed automated gearbox at Emerald Truck & Van’s dealership in Rathcoole, Dublin.
Hosted by Fleet Transport magazine, the merits of Natural Gas as a cleaner and viable alternative to power commercial vehicles will be explored and discovered.
Attendees will hear of the financial incentives available for early adaptors while Iveco, the leading manufacturing group in Natural Gas powered vans, trucks and buses will outline the technology involved.
Moderated by Alan Nolan, Director General, Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), guest speakers include Dan Fitzpatrick, Gas Networks Ireland; Stuart Webster, Iveco UK & Ireland; with the keynote address from Denis Naughten, TD, Minister for the Environment. Testimonials from two road transport operators using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a viable, green alternative fuel will also be presented.
The Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Conference begins at 10:30am and ends at 3:00pm. Lunch and test drive opportunities will be provided. For further information and pre-registration please contact Anne Marie Grant on (087) 7412420, or email events@fleet.ie
