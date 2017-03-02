Picture of the Week

Mar 02, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Fiat Downsizes Ducato
Van manufacturers like to boast that they have a vehicle to meet every need. Fiat Professional’s Ducato comes with a multiple choice of wheelbases, lengths and heights. It is available as a panel van, a crew cab, a dropside truck, three-way tipper or passenger van. You can put your own body on a chassis cab, chassis cab with platform, or even a chassis cowl for maximum customisation – perfect for motorhome builders, for example.
That said, we’ve never seen a Ducato like this one spotted at the Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show in Birmingham. This special edition Ducato Life version comes with only two wheels but boasts excellent green credentials – in fact there wasn’t a fuel filler cap to be found anywhere. Other benefits include extreme manoeuvrability in tight areas, and thanks to a folding mechanism it does a commendable impression of a Russian doll, easily able to fit inside a bigger Ducato when required.
On the downside, the Ducato Life comes with fore and aft load areas, but compared to other models in the family, payload capacity is disappointingly low.
