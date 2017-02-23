PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Scania’s Griffin shines brighter than ever!

For more than 20 years the eye-catching griffin symbol has been a landmark in Södertälje, in Sweden. It was placed on the roof of Scania’s head office building back in 1996 to help visitors find their way.

Since then, the 4-metre wide symbol has rotated 3 to 4 times per minute or about 32 000 000 revolutions in total. Following a complete renovation this huge sign has now been remounted, with Scania’s updated symbol shining brighter than ever.