PICTURE OF THE WEEK

New Generation Scania series roadshow

Pictured at the Royal Canal near Mary Lynch’s Pub, Coralstown, County Westmeath on the old N4 while out testing the all-new Scania S500 6×2, ahead of the nationwide Scania dealership roadshow, which begins at the end of the month.

On display at each dealer will be a selection of models from the newly crowned International Truck of the Year 2017 winning S-series and also the new R-series, available for ride and drive at the weekend arranged events. The promotional campaign continues until early May. See advert in the February edition of Fleet Transport for more details.