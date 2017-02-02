Picture of the Week

Feb 02, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
For the first time in its history, Stena Line has carried over 500,000 freight units through Belfast Harbour
Paul Grant, Stena Line’s Trade Director (Irish Sea North), commented: “Despite operating in a highly competitive market, 2016 was a record year for Stena Line’s Northern Ireland operations. To carry over 500,000 freight units is a fantastic achievement for the entire Stena Line team and one which also cements Belfast Harbour’s position as Northern Ireland’s leading freight hub. In 2016 we also had record car and passenger volumes with almost 1.5 million passengers travelling with Stena Line, which represents a growth of 7% on the previous year. Stena Line has invested heavily in its Belfast Harbour hub. It’s reassuring to see that our vision and commitment to an expanding operation from Belfast Harbour has been rewarded. Economic uncertainty is a concern for 2017, however, at Stena Line we remain focussed on providing our customers with the most frequent and reliable services into and out of Northern Ireland. In the first quarter of 2017, we will be investing a further £7m locally with Harland & Wolff as we refit nine of our Irish Sea ship fleet.”
Stena Line operates three freight services from Belfast Harbour which provide up to 14 daily crossing options between its Cairnryan, Liverpool (Birkenhead) and Heysham services.
“Whilst last year was a record year we cannot afford to be complacent, it’s vital that our investments in ships and ports is matched by infrastructure improvements to roads in Northern Ireland and Scotland particularly. It’s also important that Belfast and Northern Ireland continues to invest in our growing tourism product,” concluded Paul.
Joe O’Neill, Commercial Director, Belfast Harbour, said: “Belfast Harbour is Northern Ireland’s principal maritime gateway with more than 70% of NI’s seaborne trade handled through the Port. This is supported by the record year Stena Line is reporting for 2016. We have been partners with them for more than 20 years and have seen their business here grow significantly during that time. This year alone they have increased the number of cars carried by 10% as well as grown passenger numbers by more than 95,000 and handled more than half a million freight vehicles with overall volumes growing almost 60% in the last 6 years. This is down to their hard work and adapting to the market and we look forward to continuing to support them and the growth of their business in the coming years.”
Feb 08, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 08, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Feb 12, 2016 0The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is calling on...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...