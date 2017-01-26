Picture of the Week

Jan 26, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Ford Transit PHEVs given green light in London
A number of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Ford Transit Custom vans, which are the product of a £4.7 million Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) and industry-funded project, will be trialled in London from Autumn 2017. The APC-funded programme is a collaboration between Ford, Prodrive Advanced Technology and Revolve Technologies, and is an important step in improving air quality in major cities.
The vehicle, which has been developed at Ford’s Dunton technical centre and Prodrive Advanced Technology’s facility in Banbury, offers zero emissions driving in cities with the added flexibility of an efficient combustion engine for longer journeys. It is one of 20 projects that have been funded by the APC since April 2014, making the UK a global centre of excellence for low carbon powertrain development and production.
Ian Constance, Chief Executive of the APC, said: “The Ford Transit Custom PHEV is an excellent example of how UK-based innovators, suppliers and manufacturers are working together to tackle issues facing the global automotive industry. Since 2014, the APC has committed funding to projects with a combined value of more than £325 million to help the UK automotive industry develop new technologies to lower carbon emissions and improve air quality.”
The APC enables partnerships between innovators, suppliers and OEMs to develop new, efficient powertrain technologies in the UK and bring them to market. Government and industry have committed a total of £1 billion to the APC over a 10-year programme.
Ford will provide 20 Transit Custom PHEVs to a number of commercial vehicle fleets across London from Autumn 2017.
