Picture of the Week

Efficient transportation: Volkswagen Truck & Bus launching trial projects for digital truck platoons

  • Volkswagen Truck & Bus to launch two innovative platooning projects
  • Scania awarded contract for a pilot project in Singapore
  • Memorandum of understanding signed between MAN and logistics group DB Schenker for platooning project on the German A9 motorway
  • CEO Andreas Renschler: “Platooning is an important step towards efficient transportation of goods. Now, the appropriate legislative framework is required.”
  • Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions can be reduced considerably on the road
  • Road safety improved
