PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Jan 12, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter – Mothership for autonomous robots
A pioneering project for the delivery of goods through its ‘Vans and Robots’ theme, was presented by Mercedes-Benz at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas. In cooperation with Starship Technologies, a British innovative delivery robot start-up firm, Mercedes-Benz Vans is transforming the van into a mobile goods depot and a distribution centre for automated last-mile delivery systems. The van becomes the basis of a new type of delivery system combining a high range with low infrastructure costs.
“This solution is based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, incorporating a racking system which operates according to the first-in first-out principle. The rack is loaded with a total of 54 load carriers for eight Starship robots. An algorithm calculates a route for the van with optimised stops for unloading individual robots and for collecting empty robots. The robots are loaded at predefined stops. They then proceed autonomously to the delivery destination and return to the Mercedes-Benz van – their mobile hub – at one of the subsequent stops,” stated Volker Mornhinweg, Mercedes-Benz Vans Chief, at CES 2017, attended by Fleet Transport.
“The long-term vision of this concept, which also goes by the name of “Mothership”, is an autonomous robot fleet which coordinates and optimises
its routes autonomously with vans from Mercedes-Benz and which is loaded automatically. Cooperation with Starship Technologies is to be stepped up in pursuit of this vision and the project is continued.”
The cooperation with Starship is also indicative of new ways of working and a new corporate culture which Mercedes-Benz Vans has established under the adVANce initiative. While the strategy continues to focus on the product, the latter becomes a platform for connected solutions and an integrated system for innovative transport concepts. The aim is to generate added value for customers and to develop holistic solutions for transport purposes.
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Dec 08, 2016 0It’s not every day that two Irish lads are chosen to be...
Aug 29, 2015 0At the end of July Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles had...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Feb 12, 2016 0The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is calling on...
Dec 06, 2015 0The latest quarterly iShip Index, published by the Irish...
Aug 29, 2015 0Samskip has acquired the remaining shares in Van Dieren...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...
Jun 27, 2016 0CIMC Vehicles, the China-based global trailer manufacturer...