PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter – Mothership for autonomous robots

A pioneering project for the delivery of goods through its ‘Vans and Robots’ theme, was presented by Mercedes-Benz at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas. In cooperation with Starship Technologies, a British innovative delivery robot start-up firm, Mercedes-Benz Vans is transforming the van into a mobile goods depot and a distribution centre for automated last-mile delivery systems. The van becomes the basis of a new type of delivery system combining a high range with low infrastructure costs.

“This solution is based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, incorporating a racking system which operates according to the first-in first-out principle. The rack is loaded with a total of 54 load carriers for eight Starship robots. An algorithm calculates a route for the van with optimised stops for unloading individual robots and for collecting empty robots. The robots are loaded at predefined stops. They then proceed autonomously to the delivery destination and return to the Mercedes-Benz van – their mobile hub – at one of the subsequent stops,” stated Volker Mornhinweg, Mercedes-Benz Vans Chief, at CES 2017, attended by Fleet Transport.

“The long-term vision of this concept, which also goes by the name of “Mothership”, is an autonomous robot fleet which coordinates and optimises

its routes autonomously with vans from Mercedes-Benz and which is loaded automatically. Cooperation with Starship Technologies is to be stepped up in pursuit of this vision and the project is continued.”

The cooperation with Starship is also indicative of new ways of working and a new corporate culture which Mercedes-Benz Vans has established under the adVANce initiative. While the strategy continues to focus on the product, the latter becomes a platform for connected solutions and an integrated system for innovative transport concepts. The aim is to generate added value for customers and to develop holistic solutions for transport purposes.