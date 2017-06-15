Perennial Freight takes delivery of 50 new SDC Euroliner trailers

Jun 15, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Well recognized Irish transport company, Perennial Freight has taken delivery of 50 new tri-axle euroliner curtainsiders from SDC Trailers. The trailer order is part of a significant fleet investment by Dublin based Perennial Freight as it continues to develop services across Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe.
On the investment, Perennial Freight’s Commercial Director, Chris Smyth said: “Due the continued growth of our European business we decided to order 50 of the new multi locking point euroliners from SDC. More and more of our clients are exporting into Europe and they need multi-locking pillars so the new euroliner trailers will now give us a competitive advantage in the market place. We have been working with SDC for nearly 20 years and we have always found them to be a very innovative company, with some of the most robust and dependable trailers you can buy. This is our single biggest trailer order and we are delighted that it is with the team in SDC.”
The 13.7m euroliner curtainsiders are EN 12642 XL rated, with a sliding roof for easy loading and off-loading of specialist goods. Steel sliding posts, 26 pairs of deck lashing rings and double height metal rear doors have been fitted to provide extra load safety during multi-collection and delivery operations. SDC has also integrated additional storage for timber slats at the rear of the Euroliner trailers, in line with Perennial Freight’s requirements.
Enda Cushnahan, Chief Operating Officer at SDC Trailers added: “We have developed an excellent relationship with Perennial Freight, having supplied them with a wide range of curtainsiders, euroliners, skeletal and platform trailers over the last 20 years. Their latest trailer order is a clear reflection of our ability to meet their needs and work to their specific transport requirements.”
