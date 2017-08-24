Opportunity knocks as a qualified Transport Manager

Ever dream of getting involved in the road transport industry? How about becoming a qualified Transport Manager?

Go on, unlock your potential and gain a Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) in Transport Management, which is awarded by the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport.

This Certification qualifies you as a Transport Manager and also entitles you to set up a road haulage or bus passenger business.

A CPC is also extremely beneficial for employment opportunities, career advancement, or if you just want to up-skill. Subjects covered in the course include: Managing a transport business; Employment & Contract law; Health & Safety legislation; Financial management; Tachograph & Drivers’ hours legislation; National and International documentation, Human Resource Management, etc.

In preparation for the next exam on the 24 November 2017, tutor Tony Hynes of CPC.IE will be running his acclaimed part and full-time courses in centrally located venues – Galway (Connaght Hotel), Limerick (Kilmurry Lodge Hotel), Cork (Vienna Woods Hotel), Athlone (Prince of Wales Hotel) and Dublin (Green Isle Hotel).

For further information please contact 1890-374837; 087-6363003; email info@cpc.ie or visit www.cpc.ie.