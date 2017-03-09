O’Leary International gears up for Ireland’s biggest haulage auction

O’Leary International, the Wexford based transport operator is selling a large selection of used trucks, trailers, truck parts, tyres and building material by public auction, conducted by Wilsons Auctions.

Due to fleet expansion, over 300 lots are set to go under the hammer, deemed to be the largest haulage auction ever to take place in Ireland. O’Leary International’s site at Marshmeadows, New Ross, County Wexford is the place be on Saturday 25 March from 10am.

The auction will include over 60 tractor-units including models from Mercedes-Benz, Renault Trucks, MAN and DAF Trucks, as well as 60 trailers including insulated box units and curtainsiders. Other related components open for bids such as windscreens, turbos, alternators, fridge units, 200 tyres and a large selection of building materials will also be displayed.

Commenting on the forthcoming event, Ricky Wilson, Head of Irish Operations at Wilsons Auctions said: “We are delighted to be hosting this major onsite auction as instructed by O’Leary International. This will be the largest haulage auction to take place in Ireland, managed by our expert Mobile Auction Team and I would encourage everyone to register for this auction as soon as possible, whether it is for physical or online bidding.”

Viewings for the Lots concerned will take place on Thursday 23 March and Friday 24 March from 11am – 4pm as well as the morning of the auction from 9am.

“In addition, all lots can be viewed on Wilsons Auctions’ website and interested bidders are welcome to register via an online form on the website where a member of our team will be in touch. For those unable to attend, online bidding is available, please register no later than 24 hours before the auction starts by calling 01 464 2800 or email laurakeogh@wilsonsauctions.com.”

Further details are available on www.wilsonsauctions.com