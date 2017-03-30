Oil Trade Association support Irish members claiming against Truck Price Fixing Cartel

FPS (Federation of Petroleum Suppliers), the trade association for the oil distribution industry in the Republic of Ireland and UK, is assisting its members in Ireland and providing guidance to find the best resolution following the European Commission’s (EC) truck price fixing verdict. European truck manufacturers MAN, Volvo/Renault, Daimler, Iveco, and DAF, were found guilty by the EC in July 2016 of price fixing across a fourteen-year period, from 1997 to 2011, and the first damages claims against this cartel recently came before the High Court.

With more than 133 distributor members in total and 36 members in the Republic of Ireland, the FPS, is working closely with O’Dwyer Solicitors in County Mayo to advise its members on the implications of the EC’s findings together with how best to proceed with making a claim for damages against five of Europe’s largest truck manufacturers.

“In July 2016, the European Commission found manufacturers Volvo/Renault, Daimler, Iveco, DAF, and MAN, guilty of fixing the price of trucks between 1997 and 2011 and of passing on costs associated with emission technologies needed to comply with strict European emission standards,” explained Regional Representative for the FPS in the Republic of Ireland, Nicholas Hayes.

“The European Commission has fined the companies in excess of €2.9 billion, although MAN dodged any fines as it was the first to report the cartel to the EC. The cartel affected the pricing of trucks across the whole European Economic Area, which has enormous repercussions for all tankers including our oil distributor members in Ireland. This is why we are supporting members of the FPS who want to make a claim for compensation from the manufacturers involved and why we can now connect members with expert solicitor, Evan O’Dwyer, who is willing to assist individuals with their claims.”

Legal expert in this area, Evan O’Dwyer is representing an increasing number of truck owners, who purchased their medium or heavy duty trucks from the manufacturers implicated as part of the price fixing cartel between 1997 and 2011, in this ground-breaking process. On 28 February 2017, claims against the truck manufacturers were brought before the competition division of the High Court. This process is the first of its kind in the European Union and will set a precedent for claims made by other truck owners in different locations in Europe.

O’Dwyer Solicitors is currently representing 86 claimants and the next hearing is on 25 April 2017. “Evan O’Dwyer is an expert in both Irish and European Union competition law, and is in the best possible position to represent claimants. He has also engaged a team of experts for the trial to assess the level of losses suffered by the claimants,” added Nicholas Hayes.

“This legal process currently being undertaken is something the FPS supports, as we understand what an enormous investment fuel delivery tankers are and feel strongly that this matter must be resolved in the fairest possible way for all our members.”

Any FPS member who wishes to make a claim against the truck manufacturers should contact Evan O’Dwyer at O’Dwyer Solicitors, Ballyhaunis, County Mayo, or by phone on +353 (94) 9630011 or email info@odwyersolicitors.ie mentioning the FPS and Nicholas Hayes.