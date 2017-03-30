Oil Trade Association support Irish members claiming against Truck Price Fixing Cartel

Mar 30, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
FPS (Federation of Petroleum Suppliers), the trade association for the oil distribution industry in the Republic of Ireland and UK, is assisting its members in Ireland and providing guidance to find the best resolution following the European Commission’s (EC) truck price fixing verdict. European truck manufacturers MAN, Volvo/Renault, Daimler, Iveco, and DAF, were found guilty by the EC in July 2016 of price fixing across a fourteen-year period, from 1997 to 2011, and the first damages claims against this cartel recently came before the High Court.
With more than 133 distributor members in total and 36 members in the Republic of Ireland, the FPS, is working closely with O’Dwyer Solicitors in County Mayo to advise its members on the implications of the EC’s findings together with how best to proceed with making a claim for damages against five of Europe’s largest truck manufacturers.
“In July 2016, the European Commission found manufacturers Volvo/Renault, Daimler, Iveco, DAF, and MAN, guilty of fixing the price of trucks between 1997 and 2011 and of passing on costs associated with emission technologies needed to comply with strict European emission standards,” explained Regional Representative for the FPS in the Republic of Ireland, Nicholas Hayes.
“The European Commission has fined the companies in excess of €2.9 billion, although MAN dodged any fines as it was the first to report the cartel to the EC. The cartel affected the pricing of trucks across the whole European Economic Area, which has enormous repercussions for all tankers including our oil distributor members in Ireland. This is why we are supporting members of the FPS who want to make a claim for compensation from the manufacturers involved and why we can now connect members with expert solicitor, Evan O’Dwyer, who is willing to assist individuals with their claims.”
Legal expert in this area, Evan O’Dwyer is representing an increasing number of truck owners, who purchased their medium or heavy duty trucks from the manufacturers implicated as part of the price fixing cartel between 1997 and 2011, in this ground-breaking process. On 28 February 2017, claims against the truck manufacturers were brought before the competition division of the High Court. This process is the first of its kind in the European Union and will set a precedent for claims made by other truck owners in different locations in Europe.
O’Dwyer Solicitors is currently representing 86 claimants and the next hearing is on 25 April 2017. “Evan O’Dwyer is an expert in both Irish and European Union competition law, and is in the best possible position to represent claimants. He has also engaged a team of experts for the trial to assess the level of losses suffered by the claimants,” added Nicholas Hayes.
“This legal process currently being undertaken is something the FPS supports, as we understand what an enormous investment fuel delivery tankers are and feel strongly that this matter must be resolved in the fairest possible way for all our members.”
Any FPS member who wishes to make a claim against the truck manufacturers should contact Evan O’Dwyer at O’Dwyer Solicitors, Ballyhaunis, County Mayo, or by phone on +353 (94) 9630011 or email info@odwyersolicitors.ie mentioning the FPS and Nicholas Hayes.
Mar 30, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0
Mar 26, 2017 0
Mar 26, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0
Mar 26, 2017 0
Mar 26, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Mar 26, 2017 0CTTC Private bus operators call for full review of public...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...