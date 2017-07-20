OBITUARY

Peter Ray – OE Sales Manager, BPW Ltd.

Peter Ray, OE Sales Manager, BPW Limited, passed away on 15 June 2017, following a long battle with cancer. He was 64. Peter joined BPW in October 1990, which was initially based in Brentford, West London, employing just 10 people. That same year the company moved to larger premises in Blaby, Leicester, where it remained for seven years.

During BPW’s time in Blaby, where the workforce increased to 21, BPW’s running gear started to make a real impact in the home market. The company’s 4 percent market share of the early ‘90s then stood at 20 percent – with BPW’s launch into Ireland being a large contributing factor. It was in the mid-90s that Peter single-handedly took BPW across the length and breadth of Ireland.

Along the way he made many genuine friends and felt his relationships and experiences in Ireland had enriched his life. Peter was fair-minded and very well respected throughout the industry. He worked with passion, integrity and energy and was renowned for his sense of humour. Peter will be remembered as a genuinely warm individual, committed to his work and to his customers and he will be a sorely missed member of the BPW team. May he Rest in Peace.