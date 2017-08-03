OBITUARY: Robert ‘Pino’ Harris – “Visionary”

A week after the burial of his Sales Manager Patsy Kealy, the founder and owner at the Harris Group, Robert ‘Pino’ Harris passed away on Thursday 27 July. Undoubtedly, Pino Harris was one of the most iconic figures in the Irish commercial vehicle industry. He also held one of the biggest property portfolios in Dublin, and featured prominently if reluctantly, in Ireland’s Rich List. He was also a generous philanthropist.

Always one to shy away from the limelight and any media attention, Pino Harris’ success in business is noteworthy. Under the Harris Group, the Naas Road headquartered company currently imports/assembles and distributes Hino trucks, Isuzu trucks and Pick-ups, SsangYong cars and more recently Higer buses and coaches, LDV vans and Sinotruk construction trucks.

Born in England in 1940, the son of a Limerick born scrap dealer, Pino’s early days in the trade stretch back to the 1960s when he began selling Guy trucks, which was once part of Jaguar. The ‘Big J’ model with its Cummins V6 engine proved popular with big fleet operators such as CIE, with examples of same still around with a number on display at the National Transport Museum in Howth.

It was the Hino truck brand that put Harris on the road to nationwide sales success and beyond. In 1968, he began a business relationship with Hino, now part of the Toyota Motor Corporation, that continues to this day. Over the years Hino multi-axle trucks and tractor-units were produced from knock-down kit form on a dedicated assembly line initially at Cloughan, North Dublin. Specialising in the construction industry, Hino was THE name in the sector, commanding over 40% market share annually. When the Foden brand was ‘retired’ by PACCAR in the UK, Harris quickly seized the opportunity and filled the void at dealership and operator levels. Dovetailing the business momentum was the acquisition of an importation franchise for Isuzu trucks and Pick-ups together with distributing Iveco trucks and vans.

Despite suffering ill health in the past decade, Pino continued to strive forward, adding to the Harris Group’s product portfolio. The initial arrival of Kia Motors into Ireland can be accredited to the Harris Group. More recently strong links with leading Chinese automotive corporations were established, such as Higer buses and coaches, LDV vans and Sinotruk. Also distributed from the vast vehicle compound that stretches from one length of the Naas Road to the other is another Asian brand, SsangYong, made in South Korea. Sales of used trucks and vans were also part of the daily business.

Renowned from his hands-on approach, Pino kept an eye on all aspects of his business through a small number of loyal generals, long serving staff members sharing decades of dedication and commitment to ‘the Boss’.

His modus operandum was to have trucks specified for certain sectors, particularly construction, facilitating customers to drive away ready for work. This eliminated the habitual 12-18 week delay within the industry for new truck supply.

To Pino the customer was king and always came first. During the aftermath of the recent recession he earnestly went around buying up dormant construction trucks from customers at going prices and exported them to far away markets such as Australia, Pakistan and South Africa.

In his late 70s, Pino lived a simple life, never forgetting his roots in Phibsboro. His sales style was legendary, traditional in many ways but effective, judging by the thousands of deals passed through the marble-halls of his empire on the Naas Road.

Pino Harris died peacefully surrounded by his family at the Intensive Care Unit in St. Vincent’s Hospital. He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Denise, his sister Mary, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews especially Joe, nieces, grandnephews and nieces, extended family on the Naas Road, Capuchin Friars and a very large circle of friends and colleagues.

Hundreds gathered from all over Ireland to pay their respects to Pino Harris at his funeral at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Dalkey and sympathise with his wife Denise and his family within the Harris Group. Dealers, customers and business leaders from the Irish commercial vehicle industry assembled to join the celebration of Pino’s life.

Fr. Bryan Shorthall from the Capuchin Day Centre in Church Street, Dublin was the chief celebrant, assisted by Br. Kevin Crowley and two other priests. At the beginning of the ceremony, model versions of the truck, van, bus and car brands associated with the Harris Group were brought to the Altar, symbols of Pino’s business life.

In his homily, Fr. Shorthall praised Pino’s hard work ethic, family values and dedication to his customers. He called him a visionary, in that his entrepreneurial spirit was based on good networking and seeking opportunities. “His business relationship with Asia, particularly with Hino in Japan was ahead of its time and lasted well over forty years.”

Pino’s close friendship with the Capuchins goes back decades and he was an ongoing generous benefactor to their fundraising activities, caring for the homeless and families in need in and around Dublin’s city centre. A man of strong religious faith, one of Pino’s last requests was for Br. Kevin to bless his latest truck to market – Sinotruk, as the first model came off the production line on the Naas Road.

Denise Harris spoke before the final blessing, thanking the medical team at St. Vincent’s Hospital who cared for Pino during his illness. She expressed a special word of gratitude to all members of staff at the Harris Group who helped build up the leading commercial vehicle business and requested that all staff members continue on as per Pino’s wishes and ‘make him proud’. “He was the most wonderful man to have ever known, and I will miss him dearly.”

John Lawless and Patsy Kealy, recently deceased long serving members of the Harris Group staff were also remembered during the Mass. Pino’s remains were carried out from the church, shoulder high, as the Libera “Going Home” was sung at the ceremony’s conclusion. He was buried at Shanganagh Cemetery, South County Dublin.