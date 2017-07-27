OBITUARY: Patsy Kealy, Group Sales Manager, Harris Group

On the morning of 17 July last, news of Patsy Kealy’s passing after a long illness was met with great sadness throughout the commercial vehicle and road transport industries.

Patsy dedicated his working life to the Harris Group and especially to the Hino brand of trucks. He entered the business in his mid-teens and learned the trade under the watchful eyes of Pino Harris and together they succeeded in elevating the Japanese truck brand to number one in the construction segment for decades and also achieved high sales numbers in the ultra-competitive UK marketplace.

Patsy bravely battled cancer for the past number of years and while in remission took on another project that gave him the strength and enthusiasm to continue on. He was pleased to see the progress of Sinotruk, the Harris Group’s latest truck franchise from China and seeing many of his loyal customers take interest in the new brand sporting their corporate colours, as they were prepared and ready for operation from the company’s prominent Naas Road headquarters.

A man true to his word, a deal was a deal with Patsy, mostly done verbally with a strong shake of the hand followed by a beverage or two for good luck. Old school traditions it may be but it stood the test of time with Patsy both in his relationship with customers and long-standing members of the Group’s dealer network.

One of nature’s true gentlemen, Patsy always greeted life with a smile. From Cloghran, Swords, he will be sadly missed by his sons Stephen and Alan, Joyce, family members, Harris Group colleagues and a wide circle of business friends. May he rest in peace.