Nostalgic Somers Commercials evening recalls pioneering days of international road haulage

A successful gala night organised by Somers Commercials Ltd, in Jacks Tavern, Camolin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford on 29 July saw hundreds of people gather to mark decades of international haulage in the South East, and to reminisce about times past in the road transport industry.

The “Reeling in the Years of Irish Haulage” event was organised by James Somers and his sister Bernadette Behan. Somers Commercials Ltd was founded in the 1960s by their father, the late Jim Somers, who developed the business into a successful operation in Ireland and to the continent.

Among the over 300 people in attendance was Irish Road Haulage Association President Verona Murphy who delivered the keynote address, praising the drivers who pioneered many of the early routes to the continent. Other guests included many owners and drivers past and present who recalled days past and renewed old acquaintances, some dating back over fifty years.

A selection of new and vintage trucks were on display as was a selection of memorabilia and pictures of vehicles and experiences from the past, not least the Bunclody Berliet which was imported, assembled and sold by Somers.