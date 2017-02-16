Newspread partners with logideals.com

Probably the first of many developments in this regard as the logistics industry continues to evolve, this week Newspread, Ireland’s leading wholesaler and distributor of indigenous newspapers and magazines, teamed-up with online logistics marketplace Logideals.com

The partnership will allow Newspread, with its extensive transport network of over 300 contracted drivers and many years of logistics experience, to assist in growing the volume of traffic through the Logideals website. The platform allows consumers to outline their delivery requirements and receive quotes back from registered courier companies. Using a reverse auction bidding system, courier companies underbid each other to provide consumers with the best price for the job. The platform has been used to arrange for the transport of a diverse range of items and routes, from transporting a car to the UK to vending machines, motorbikes, sofas, laptops, fridge freezers, reclining arm chairs, fireplaces, mattresses, and pianos across Ireland and Europe.

Transport and courier companies hit by increasing fuel and tax costs in recent years, can enhance their efficiencies and profitability by maximising their loads and avoid empty runs.

Commenting on the new alliance Ian Keogh, CEO, Newspread said: “Innovation is an essential component in business, especially in industries such as transport where traditional business models must adapt to survive. In partnering with Logideals, we hope to nurture the platform to provide added benefits and cost savings to both consumers, couriers and hauliers.”

Patryk Porebski, CEO, Logideals.com added: “We are delighted to collaborate with such an experienced logistics partner as Newspread. As a start-up company we engage the newest technologies to innovate the logistics sector. We are happy to work with Newspread to foster the innovations while tapping into its extensive and far-reaching network.”

Established in 1971, Newspread has expanded rapidly from facilitating a small number of select publications, to now distributing an extensive range of market-leading publications from its purpose-built facility in Park West, Dublin. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Independent News and Media plc, the publishing clients of Newspread include most of Ireland’s leading daily, Sunday and regional newspapers, as well as most of the top selling Irish magazines.

Originally operating in the Republic of Ireland only, today Newspread is a 32 county all-Ireland operation, resulting from the acquisition of leading Northern wholesaler WNS by Independent News and Media and its subsequent merger with Newspread. This expansion to an all-Ireland operation along with additional warehouse facilities in Belfast and Derry further enhances Newspread’s service offering through the convenience of dealing with just one wholesaler for the entire island of Ireland.