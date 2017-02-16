Newspread partners with logideals.com

Feb 16, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Probably the first of many developments in this regard as the logistics industry continues to evolve, this week Newspread, Ireland’s leading wholesaler and distributor of indigenous newspapers and magazines, teamed-up with online logistics marketplace Logideals.com
The partnership will allow Newspread, with its extensive transport network of over 300 contracted drivers and many years of logistics experience, to assist in growing the volume of traffic through the Logideals website. The platform allows consumers to outline their delivery requirements and receive quotes back from registered courier companies. Using a reverse auction bidding system, courier companies underbid each other to provide consumers with the best price for the job. The platform has been used to arrange for the transport of a diverse range of items and routes, from transporting a car to the UK to vending machines, motorbikes, sofas, laptops, fridge freezers, reclining arm chairs, fireplaces, mattresses, and pianos across Ireland and Europe.
Transport and courier companies hit by increasing fuel and tax costs in recent years, can enhance their efficiencies and profitability by maximising their loads and avoid empty runs.
Commenting on the new alliance Ian Keogh, CEO, Newspread said: “Innovation is an essential component in business, especially in industries such as transport where traditional business models must adapt to survive. In partnering with Logideals, we hope to nurture the platform to provide added benefits and cost savings to both consumers, couriers and hauliers.”
Patryk Porebski, CEO, Logideals.com added: “We are delighted to collaborate with such an experienced logistics partner as Newspread. As a start-up company we engage the newest technologies to innovate the logistics sector. We are happy to work with Newspread to foster the innovations while tapping into its extensive and far-reaching network.”
Established in 1971, Newspread has expanded rapidly from facilitating a small number of select publications, to now distributing an extensive range of market-leading publications from its purpose-built facility in Park West, Dublin. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Independent News and Media plc, the publishing clients of Newspread include most of Ireland’s leading daily, Sunday and regional newspapers, as well as most of the top selling Irish magazines.
Originally operating in the Republic of Ireland only, today Newspread is a 32 county all-Ireland operation, resulting from the acquisition of leading Northern wholesaler WNS by Independent News and Media and its subsequent merger with Newspread. This expansion to an all-Ireland operation along with additional warehouse facilities in Belfast and Derry further enhances Newspread’s service offering through the convenience of dealing with just one wholesaler for the entire island of Ireland.
Feb 16, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Feb 12, 2016 0The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is calling on...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...