New Volkswagen Van Customers for 172

Volkswagen Van Centre dealer Blackwater Motors Group (Fermoy, Cork & Skibbereen, County Cork) had a good start to the second phase of new vehicle registrations for 2017. Pictured are a few examples, with more to follow in the next edition of Fleet Transport.
Pictured above is Brad O’Donoghue with Imelda and Liz from Doggie in the Window collecting their 172 Volkswagen Caddy. Doggie In The Window is a pet groomers based on the Bandon Road, on the suburbs of Cork City.
Next up, Brad is with Aidan Conway from Masterair receiving the keys to his new Volkswagen Transporter (T6) 4MOTION, fitted with Dezent alloys. Masterair is a nationwide company, which offers commercial service for air conditioning unit, burner and boiler maintenance.
Laharts Volkswagen Van Centre, Kilkenny conducted the following sales: Nicky Maher, owner MGM Construction Ltd., Ballyfoyle, County Kilkenny, is pictured with Sales Executive Danny Lawlor receiving delivery of a new Volkswagen Transporter (T6).
Cantwell Electrical Ltd., Urlingford, Thurles, County Tipperary, one of Ireland’s leading Water Treatment & Pumping Solutions providers purchased these three new Transporters (T6) equipped with Sortimo Globelyst van interior racking system.
