New Renault Trafic 9-seater Minibus presented to the Core Youth Service

Feb 16, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Pictured at the handover of a new Renault Trafic 9-seater minibus to the Core Youth Service in Inchicore, to help get their new outdoor programmes for youth on the road are Conor Dixon, Renault Ireland with Thomas McCarthy, Core Youth Service, and Niall McLoughlin, Irish Youth Foundation.
Previously known as St. Michael’s, the Core Youth Service was established in 1986 in response to poverty, a lack of recreational opportunities and substance misuse in the youth population of St. Michael’s estate and the larger Inchicore area in Dublin. The project’s aim was to provide youth interventions, activities, developmental groups and supports, as well as ongoing broader recreational and developmental activities for the wider youth population.
In partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation, the Renault minibus is a welcome addition to the organisation’s services, as it will contribute significantly to a new programme which encourages young people to travel outside of the area and will provide them with diversionary activities which are not centre-based, and are high in energy and adrenaline. This project also enables staff at the Core Youth Service to develop relationships with young people away from distractions in the community, and promotes alternative lifestyles and fitness.
Naturally, at the handover the kids were all very excited!
