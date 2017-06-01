New regulations to strengthen enforcement of Tachograph rules

Jun 01, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
As expected and already promoted by the tachograph manufacturers, the introduction of the SMART tachograph will commence in 2019. This week the Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport, Shane Ross TD, signed the European Union (Road Transport) (Working Conditions & Road Safety) Regulations 2017 which give full effect to Regulation (EU) No.165/2014 on tachograph in road transport.
Regulation (EU) No.165/2014 sets out obligations in relation to the construction, installation, use, testing and control of tachographs used in road transport.
These Regulations are essential to strengthen the continuous enforcement of key road safety rules that apply to trucks, larger commercial vehicles and buses. The Regulations also contain provisions relating to the implementation and enforcement of Regulation (EC) No. 561/2006 on the harmonisation of certain social legislation relating to road transport (driving time and resting times of drivers of large commercial vehicles and buses).
“These Regulations will strengthen the continued enforcement of key road safety rules that apply to larger commercial vehicles and buses and will see the introduction of the SMART tachograph in 2019. Tachograph fraud is becoming an increasing problem for the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána and it endangers all road users. Appropriate legal provisions are vital to deal with this issue. This includes powers to immobilise vehicles if deemed necessary,” commented Minister Ross.
The EU regulation also paves the way for the introduction of new SMART tachographs, which will periodically record a vehicle’s location via satellite technology and this new system will allow for remote monitoring by enforcement personnel who have the requisite equipment to interrogate the SMART tachograph to assess whether the vehicle concerned should be stopped for an enforcement check. The new SMART tachograph is expected to come on stream from the manufacturers in June 2019.
The new EU Regulations are aimed at reducing tachograph fraud by making tachographs more resistant to interference and tampering and to facilitate easier enforcement. It includes measures designed to strengthen the standards that workshops and fitters must meet in order to install, repair, inspect and calibrate tachographs. EU Regulation 165/2014 does not change the responsibilities of drivers or operators in relation to the use or operation of tachographs. When the new SMART tachograph comes on stream, it will also make life a little easier for drivers by no longer requiring them to manually record their location on the SMART tachograph.
Regulation 165/2014 also specifies a number of requirements to be put in place in relation to the approval of fitters and workshops. These include the following:
The new Regulations empower control officers to request workshops to perform tests on a vehicle to determine if there is a manipulation device present. An Garda Síochána and the RSA enforcement personnel already have powers requiring workshops to undertake inspections of tachographs if there are suspicions that a manipulation device may be present and this new Statutory Instrument includes appropriate provisions in this regard. A new provision allows a member of An Garda Siochana or an officer of Customs to search a person who may be hiding a manipulation device on their person.
The EU Regulations include specific requirements relating to:
