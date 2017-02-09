New P&O Ferrymasters Director in trailer growth drive

Pan-European logistics provider P&O Ferrymasters has promoted Trailer Operations General Manager Mark Timmermans to the company board with immediate effect in the newly created post of Trailer Director.

The new role is designed to strengthen major growth plans by the company’s Assets Division, where Intermodal Director Wim Blomme was previously responsible for both container and trailer own-fleet operations. He will now focus on the division’s rapidly expanding intermodal activity.

Meanwhile Mark, 34, will take charge of developing trailer business across Europe. In addition to building further shares in established West European markets, he has been tasked with driving growth in emerging markets – notably by utilising rail solutions into Italy and Eastern Europe.

Based in Europoort, Rotterdam, he joined the company in 2006 and has a master’s degree in supply chain management.

The P&O Ferrymasters own-assets fleet is one of Europe’s largest, with some 4,000 trailers and containers. Part of the Dubai World group, the company is a leading specialist in tailor-made transport, logistics and supply chain solutions, operating from more than 20 strategic locations in 12 European countries.