New P&O Ferrymasters Director in trailer growth drive

Feb 09, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Pan-European logistics provider P&O Ferrymasters has promoted Trailer Operations General Manager Mark Timmermans to the company board with immediate effect in the newly created post of Trailer Director.
The new role is designed to strengthen major growth plans by the company’s Assets Division, where Intermodal Director Wim Blomme was previously responsible for both container and trailer own-fleet operations. He will now focus on the division’s rapidly expanding intermodal activity.
Meanwhile Mark, 34, will take charge of developing trailer business across Europe. In addition to building further shares in established West European markets, he has been tasked with driving growth in emerging markets – notably by utilising rail solutions into Italy and Eastern Europe.
Based in Europoort, Rotterdam, he joined the company in 2006 and has a master’s degree in supply chain management.
The P&O Ferrymasters own-assets fleet is one of Europe’s largest, with some 4,000 trailers and containers. Part of the Dubai World group, the company is a leading specialist in tailor-made transport, logistics and supply chain solutions, operating from more than 20 strategic locations in 12 European countries.
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Feb 12, 2016 0The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is calling on...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...