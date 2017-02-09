New names book for FPS Expo 2017 in Liverpool

Feb 09, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Now in its 37th year, FPS EXPO 2017, the event for the oil and fuel distribution industry, organised by trade association FPS (The Federation of Petroleum Suppliers) is returning to The Exhibition Centre Liverpool on 10 & 11 May, with over 10% of exhibitors booking for the first time ever and a host of other companies returning after exhibiting for the first time in 2016.
Testament to the success of this annual exhibition, key new names include Iveco, Boilerjuice, Filtration Control Solutions and Total Lindsey Oil Refinery. Companies returning for a second time include Wincanton, Sutton Group, TIP Trailer Services UK Ltd and Greenergy, to name but a few. New exhibitors will be exhibiting alongside regulars like MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, Philips 66 UK, RTN, Magyar, Hytek, Emco Wheaton, Williams Tankers and Mabanaft Ltd.
“The 2016 exhibition continued the Federation of Petroleum’s FPS EXPO success story – more visitors, more new and returning exhibitors and, year on year, more business done. 2017 is set to be bigger and better with over 100 companies expected to exhibit covering over 8100sq metres of floor space and with much bigger stands booked than ever before in the exhibition’s history,” commented event organiser Dawn Shakespeare, Marketing & Events Manager for The Federation of Petroleum Suppliers.
“FPS EXPO 2017 will build on this success and will repeat the exciting new features that were so well received at FPS EXPO 2016 including the After Show Party and The President’s Reception Networking event,” she added.
Entry to the exhibition is free and the event attracted over 1,400 visitors from around the globe in 2016 with visitors from the Falkland Islands, Australia, Singapore, the USA, Mexico and Canada as well as Europe. 2016 saw visitor numbers beat all records but this year the FPS is expecting to exceed those numbers again.
“If you haven’t booked yet, now’s the time, as stands are selling fast and we are expecting yet another sell out.” says Dawn Shakespeare.
Register to visit FPS EXPO 2017, as well as book tickets for the after show party, on the show’s website www.fpsshow.co.uk For more information on the show, you can contact Dawn Shakespeare on Tel: Tel: +44 (0)121 767 1321 Fax: +44 (0)121 767 1315 Email:expo@fpsonline.co.uk
