The new MAN TGE

The new MAN TGE

Munich, Germany: MAN Truck & Bus enters new territory with the launch of the MAN TGE range of light commercial vehicles. The long-established road and passenger vehicle manufacturer now has a complete product portfolio from light to heavy duty. What started at 7.5 tonnes in the past with the TGL model now extends with the TGE, which has a total permitted weight of 3.0 – 5.0 tonnes GVW. Following its reveal at the CV Show in Birmingham last month, a full-scale press test drive programme was held in Munich last week.

Designed and built in collaboration with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, the new TGE is based on the new 2017 IVOTY Award-winning Vokswagen Crafter and has two wheelbases, three roof heights and three vehicle lengths to choose from.

The vehicle lengths for the panel vans stretch from 5,983 mm to 6,833 mm and even up to 7,388 mm long with large overhang, while the vehicle heights are estimated at 2,340 mm, 2,575 mm, and 2,800 millimetres. The corresponding combination results in a maximum load volume of 18.4 cubic metres, with the maximum payload provided by the 3.5 tonne vehicle up to 1.5 tonnes of cargo.

Depending on the permitted total weight, there is a choice between front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, all of which can be coupled with either a 6-gear manual transmission or an 8-gear automatic transmission. Powering the range is a 2.0 litre TDI engine with various power options from 75 kW/102 hp, 90 kW/122 hp, 103 kW/140 hp and 130 kW/177 hp. Test drives were taken in all powertrains, and even with the entry level 102hp unit, it was perfectly adequate for a standard 3.5 tonne application.

Behind the steering wheel, all aspects of its ergonomics are well-designed with easy to find and use switch gear and numerous storage shelves supporting the drivers needs. The driver’s seats, available in four different designs, offer ideal padding and contours for optimal long-distance comfort.

Maximum safety with various assistance systems are provided in the MAN TGE, helping to make an essential contribution to traffic safety with the standard EBA (Emergency Brake Assist), for example. Distance sensors serve to check critical distances from the vehicle ahead and help to shorten the stopping distance. The integrated city EBA function also automatically brakes the vehicle at low speeds, thereby reducing one of the most frequent causes of accidents, minimising downtime and repair costs, and increasing the residual value.

The optional backing up assist helps in situations such as leaving a parking spot. Furthermore, a trailer manoeuvring assist function can also be activated as required, as can crosswind assist. The distance-regulated cruise control ensures a high level of comfort and safety on long stretches of motorway. The fatigue recognition and the multi-collision brake also increases the overall level of safety: the latter can prevent a subsequent collision with other obstacles or road users.