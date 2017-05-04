New information leaflets issued for drivers with health problems

May 04, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
New information leaflets will provide helpful advice on driving with Epilepsy, Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Syndrome (OSAS) and driving after an injury
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) in association with the National Office for Traffic Medicine (NOTM) has published three new driver information leaflets at the 2017 update of the Medical Fitness to Drive Guidelines for Group 1 & 2 Drivers at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.
The leaflets, developed by the RSA and the NOTM, provide helpful instructions and advice on driving with health problems such as Epilepsy and Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Syndrome (OSAS) as well as driving after an injury. The leaflets also outline information about how and when drivers need to contact the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) to notify them of their condition.
According to research, 36,844 people over the age of 5 in Ireland suffer from Epilepsy, giving a prevalence rate of 9 per 1,000 people. Meanwhile, Obstructive Sleep Apnoea affects between 2.5 and 4 percent of the population. However, most people who suffer with this condition remain undiagnosed.
The aim of the new leaflets is to educate drivers and to promote mobility by providing them with the information and resources necessary to drive safely. This year’s leaflets follow the first three launched last year, which carried information for drivers with cardiac conditions, diabetes and alcohol problems.
Speaking at the launch, Prof. Desmond O’Neill, National Programme Director for Traffic Medicine at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI) said: “I welcome the publication of the leaflets. Supporting drivers to be well-informed about medical conditions and how they relate to driving is a key element of promoting safe mobility in Ireland.”
Also speaking at the launch, Declan Naughton, Director Driver Testing & Licensing at the RSA said: “The publication of these new leaflets is another important step in keeping motorists informed of the impact health problems can have on their driving. I would urge all drivers who have Epilepsy, Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Syndrome (OSAS) and those returning to the wheel following an injury, to take heed of the advice outlined in these leaflets.”
The revised Sláinte agus Tiomáint: Medical Fitness to Drive Guidelines and the new information leaflets are available to download on ndls.ie, rsa.ie and rcpi.ie
