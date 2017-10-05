NEW FLEET: Sinotruk beginning to shine

Sinotruk, the Chinese truck range assembled and distributed by the Harris Group, which entered the marketplace in earnest in recent months has generated sales among a number of road transport operators.

All of the new A7 models sold are from the brand’s construction series and with 8×4 configuration.

CAB Freight Services, Dublin had this tipper rigid on display initially at the recent Waterford Truck Show before going on duty while Stanley Asphalt (Dublin) purchased these two 420 hp tippers, while Doyle Concrete (Kilkenny) and L Behan Aggregates & Recycling Ltd (Dublin) have bought similar type tipper multi-wheelers.

Another prominent operator N&C Enterprises (Naas) has expanded its fleet with a new 172 Sinotruk 420 8×4 with Fitzgerald built tipper body.

Established in 1956, Sinotruk is a leading automotive manufacturer in China under the ownership of China National Heavy Duty Truck Group (CNHTC). Over the decades Sinotruk has formed strategic technical and business partnerships with many of the main European commercial vehicle brands.