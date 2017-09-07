New Fleet – MAN

More MEN (MANs) on the road!

Pictured at MAN Importers Ireland’s headquarters in Dublin are two sets of recent fleet sales to DHL. Nine new trucks bearing the famous ‘Lion’ badge have entered service with the high-profile German express cargo and parcel delivery specialists.

The four MAN tractor-units are MAN TGS 18.420 4×2 large sleeper cab models, while the 5 rigids are divided between two TGL 8.180 (7.5 tonne) with 18 ft box bodies and Dhollandia cantilever tail-lifts, and three MAN TGM 18.250 18 tonners with TipTronic transmission and 28 ft box bodies. The bodies for both model types were made by Monread Truck Bodies in Naas, County Kildare.

Meanwhile, Kirwan Haulage based at Mountrath, County Laois has put into operation a new MAN TGX 26.500 6×2 tractor-unit with XLX Cab. Against today’s trend, company owner Martin Kirwan has chosen to specify manual transmission once again as his last version covered 900,000 kms without requiring a clutch!

Kirwan Haulage is a loyal MAN customer and this new unit brings its fleet of MAN’s (MEN) to six.