New edition of FTA legal guide now available

Once again, the Freight Transport Association’s (FTA) much respected Yearbook of Road Transport Law 2017 has now been published. Sponsored by Bridgestone Tyres, it is compiled by FTA’s team of transport legislation experts.

The Yearbook, now in its 55th edition, has been fully updated for 2017, and is an indispensable guide for anyone involved in the running of road transport fleets. It is clear and concise and contains comprehensive information on general operations, employment, specialised operations and health and safety, plus key addresses and other contact details.

“The FTA Yearbook is an invaluable guide to road transport law, which is why Bridgestone is pleased to be associated with it for a further 12 months. Like us at Bridgestone, it offers premium-level assistance to freight transport professionals, so being a sponsor represents the perfect fit for us,” said Robin Shaw, Managing Director, Bridgestone Europe – North Region.

Every FTA member receives one free copy of the Yearbook and can also download it free of charge from their account on the FTA website at http://www.fta.co.uk/membership/member_information_services/yearbook.html Additional copies can be purchased from the FTA Shop at a cost of £42 for FTA members or £80 for non-members, with discounts for multiple orders. Further details are available from www.shop.fta.co.uk or by calling 0044 3717 11 11 11.