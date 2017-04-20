New Crafter further raises profile for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland arrived into its dealer network this month. The design of the new Crafter is also heavily based on the successful award winning Transporter, but in bigger shape and form. New Crafter has started life on the streets with its own credentials in winning the coveted International Van of the Year 2017 award.

Business owners and operators can look forward to an extremely wide range of derivatives, even in high tonnage versions. The new 2.0-litre TDI engine was developed especially for the new Crafter and is available in four output classes. Customers can choose here between 102, 122, 140 hp engines – or else opt for a BiTurbo TDI engine with output of 177 hp. The choice of engines also depends on which drive system is selected, whereby customers have a choice here between front, rear and all-wheel drive (4MOTION), and can also choose either an automatic or manual gearbox.

There will be up to three different vehicle lengths available depending on the model chosen, and the closed body variants come with up to three different roof heights.

The Crafter’s all-new Euro 6 engines and a fundamentally new exterior design give the model the lowest consumption and emission figures in its vehicle class.

The new Crafter sets entirely new standards for assistance systems in the segment for large vans. A new electro-mechanical steering system is being used for the first time in this vehicle class, while the new Crafter comes with an extraordinarily large number of active driver assistance systems, such as ESP with trailer stabilisation, ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), the post-collision braking system, a sidewind compensation system, the trailer manoeuvring assistant system and much more… There’s plenty on offer in terms of passive safety as well, with front, side and head airbags for the driver and passengers and an extensive range of warning systems that include a reversing camera, a parking distance monitor and the Rear Traffic Alert system. Finally, LED headlights, cornering lights and Light Assist ensure a clear view of the road ahead at night.

A new £800m production facility was built in Wrzesnia, Poland, especially for the new Crafter.

Commenting on the new launch Alan Bateson, Managing Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Ireland said: “This is a really exciting time for everyone at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as we set out to launch our Crafter which we are delighted is 100% New and 100% Volkswagen. The New Crafter, which was awarded the International Van of the Year 2017 by an expert jury from 24 countries, will set the benchmark in the Irish large van segment and with many best in class specifications it simply sets a new standard so far ahead of its rivals. With a starting price of €23,157 excl. VAT and our best in market finance packages which include Irelands only Commercial Vehicle PCP we are planning big things in terms of new Crafter. Order intake already has been well ahead of target and we believe this will improve further once Irish Customers experience the stand out vehicle in this segment, the all New Crafter.”