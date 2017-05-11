New CEO At Retlan/SDC Trailers Group

SDC Trailer’s new owner CIMC Vehicles, the China-based global trailer manufacturer has appointed Enda Cushnahan as the new Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, Retlan Manufacturing Limited, the Northern Ireland-headquartered UK trailer manufacturer and parent company of the Antrim manufacturing company.

The appointment will take effect on 1 July 2017, when Mr. Cushnahan, currently the Chief Operations Officer of the Retlan Group, will replace the current CEO, Mark Cuskeran.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. David Li, General Manager and Director of the Board of CIMC Vehicles said: “We are delighted that Enda has been appointed as the new CEO of the Retlan Group. We look forward to working with him to continue the group’s fine tradition of high quality UK-based manufacturing and further extend the business in other markets. We would also like to thank Mark for his outstanding contribution to the success of the group during his 10-year tenure as CEO. We wish him every future happiness.”

Mark Cuskeran, the current CEO, added: “It has been a very fulfilling experience leading the Retlan Group in the past ten years. I am proud that Retlan/SDC is well positioned in the market place. As I am leaving the Retlan Group, I would like to wish Enda every success with his new role as the CEO and continued success to Retlan/SDC.”