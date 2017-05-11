New CEO At Retlan/SDC Trailers Group

May 11, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
SDC Trailer’s new owner CIMC Vehicles, the China-based global trailer manufacturer has appointed Enda Cushnahan as the new Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, Retlan Manufacturing Limited, the Northern Ireland-headquartered UK trailer manufacturer and parent company of the Antrim manufacturing company.
The appointment will take effect on 1 July 2017, when Mr. Cushnahan, currently the Chief Operations Officer of the Retlan Group, will replace the current CEO, Mark Cuskeran.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. David Li, General Manager and Director of the Board of CIMC Vehicles said: “We are delighted that Enda has been appointed as the new CEO of the Retlan Group. We look forward to working with him to continue the group’s fine tradition of high quality UK-based manufacturing and further extend the business in other markets. We would also like to thank Mark for his outstanding contribution to the success of the group during his 10-year tenure as CEO. We wish him every future happiness.”
Mark Cuskeran, the current CEO, added: “It has been a very fulfilling experience leading the Retlan Group in the past ten years. I am proud that Retlan/SDC is well positioned in the market place. As I am leaving the Retlan Group, I would like to wish Enda every success with his new role as the CEO and continued success to Retlan/SDC.”
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 05, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 05, 2017 0Fleet Bus & Coach got a sneak preview of the new Coach...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...