Network International Cargo awarded GDP Passport

Network International Cargo, one of the fastest growing independent logistics businesses in Ireland, is the latest company to be accredited with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) Passport from Life Sciences International, a division of the Irish Exporters Association (IEA). The award was presented by Fiona Luciani, Training Division Manager at the IEA to Network International Cargo at its HQ in Ballycoolin, Dublin.

The GDP Passport, a training initiative by the IEA is the first of its kind and ensures patient safety by compliance throughout all stages of the supply chain which safeguards the quality of medicinal products. Manufacturers can now ensure that pharmaceutical and medical devices/products are transported, stored and handled according to GDP regulations and guidelines by dealing with GDP Passport holders only. The GDP Passport involves training all levels of personnel involved in the supply chain. The key to success is the full suite of standardised and certified training which is to be undertaken by all those engaged either directly by the manufacturer or indirectly by the service provider in distribution activities.

Speaking about the GDP accreditation, George Fitzgerald, Head of Freight Forwarding, Network International Cargo stated: “This is a key milestone in our investment programme to support the Life Science industry exporting globally. The GDP Passport accreditation is an essential ingredient which ensures that the highest distribution and quality standards are provided to the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Biotechnology companies located in Ireland.”

Commenting on the accreditation, Simon McKeever, Chief Executive of the Irish Exporters Association said: “Good manufacturing practice and good distribution practice need to work hand in hand and vigilance by all concerned in the supply chain is vital to ensure patient safety. The number of subcontracted companies involved in the supply chain for biopharmaceutical products with different modes of transport and temperature control has increased significantly. Collaboration between all parties, including manufacturers, logistics service providers, ports and airports is crucial to ensure anti-theft and anti-counterfeit procedures, product integrity and patient safety. The Irish Exporters Association has been at the forefront of informing the Irish pharma supply chain of its GDP requirements through the IEA GDP Passport initiative. The IEA GDP Passport certification has become the gold standard for GDP in Ireland with all leading logistics service providers in the field now having obtained certification. As the pharma sector has grown in Ireland, the IEA has played a key role in ensuring that companies can reach and exceed the required compliance role in assuring quality of the supply chain and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical device products.”

Photo

Fiona Luciani, Training Division Manager of the Irish Exporters Association presenting the GDP Passport to George Fitzgerald, GDP Champion & Head of Freight Forwarding at Network International Cargo, Ballycoolin, Dublin.